Williams man arrested on drug charges, forgery

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A man and woman were arrested in Cordes Lakes after both were found with drugs, forged driver’s licenses, blank credit cards and forgery equipment.

Andrew Busch, 31, of Williams was arrested on numerous drug charges, as well as identity theft and possession of forgery and scanning devices.

Cassie Hall, 36, of Chino Valley was arrested for two outstanding warrants as well as drug charges, identity theft and false information. On March 24 around 9 p.m., deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) were dispatched to McDonald’s in Cordes Junction to investigate a report of a woman offering drugs in exchange for a ride to Prescott Valley.

When deputies arrived and located the woman, she attempted to walk away but was eventually detained by deputies, YCSO reported. She initially gave deputies a false name. But was later confirmed to be Hall.

During an ensuing discussion, Hall told deputies she was concerned about her friend who was seated in a nearby vehicle. Deputies conducted a welfare check of the person who was identified as Busch. A witness advised deputies that Hall had offered ecstasy in exchange for a ride.

Deputies requested permission to search a backpack Hall was in possession of, but she refused. She continued to provide a false name and birth date while claiming she was from Texas.

“Due to her refusal to provide a true name during a lawful detention, Hall was arrested and her backpack searched as part of the pending booking inventory,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

Inside the pack, deputies found marijuana, a glass meth pipe, a gram of meth and several pills, which Hall admitted were ecstasy, the YCSO reported. Once her true name was discovered, two local warrants were verified.

Hall was arrested for two warrants along with the following charges: Two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, transfer of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, taking identity of another person, and refusing to provide truthful name.

Deputies requested permission to search Busch’s vehicle, but he refused. An Arizona Department of Public Safety K9 was requested. The K9 alerted on the vehicle and deputies found approximately one ounce of meth and several small ‘bindle’ baggies indicating drug sales.

Deputies also located what appeared to be GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyrate. This liquid is known in the media as a date-rape drug, D’Evelyn said.

Deputies also discovered paper used to make forged credit cards. They also found five forged driver’s licenses with Busch’s pictures on three of them under different names, and 20 blank credit cards with magnetic strips

Also found were a Master Card in the process of being completed; 21 cards with Busch’s name embossed on them; a ledger containing 15 names and addresses of individuals; a card scanner allowing transfer of data to the forged cards; a computer and embossing equipment.

“It was readily apparent that Busch was involved in a credit card forgery scheme,” D’Evelyn said.

Busch was arrested as well on the following charges: Two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, transport of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, aggravated taking identity of another, criminal possession of forgery device, and unlawful possession or use of scanning device.

Both Hall and Busch remain in the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on $25,000 bonds.

The credit card forgery aspect of the case remains under investigation as deputies are working leads regarding victim identification and areas in Arizona where Busch used the forged cards and identifications.

If anyone has additional information on these suspects, they may call the YCSO at 928-771-3260 and refer to case 19-010053.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.