Williams High School student invited to Stanford medical program

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — While many students are eager to hear the final bell ring in May so they can put their studies behind them, Williams High School student Mikayla Sanders will be gearing up for a summer of learning.

Mikayla, a junior at WHS, was recently invited to attend Stanford University’s Advance Emergency Medical Program, which takes place June 22 - July 1 in Palo Alto, California.

The 10-day program is an opportunity for select high school students to spend time with the staff of the Stanford University Department of Emergency Medicine. During the program, students will gain hands-on experience in a real-world medical environment.

Mikayla said she is exploring her options and trying to build a strong portfolio for college.

“Medical is something Im interested in, but I’m just not sure what field I want to do yet,” she said. “I’m learning about everything now.”

In its third year, the Advanced Emergency Medicine Program, in collaboration with Stanford Medicine, is an opportunity for select high school students learn about life-saving emergency room medical procedures, explore disaster and wilderness medicine, and dissect human cadavers.

Students will face realistic life-and-death medical scenarios and test their skills guided by the faculty of Stanford University’s School of Medicine.

According to her mother, Jennifer, Mikayla is a strong student who has aspirations for the medical field. After she received the invite, Mikayla was required to write an essay before she was formally accepted into the program.

She said Mikayla received a partial-tuition scholarship for the program, but needs to raise the remaining tuition and travel expenses before June. She said they hope to raise $5,000.

The tuition covers housing, food, books and scrubs for the attendees.

During the program, students will have access to high-caliber facilities, labs, tools and equipment, as well as the knowledge of the Stanford medical faculty. Through the labs, students will gain hands-on experience and receive Basic Life Support certification and skills in emergency wilderness medicine. There will also be time spent in the gross anatomy lab with the human cadavers.

Students will learn how to properly perform rescue breaths and chest compressions, suture wounds and work as a team when stabilizing a patient. They will also learn how to take a patient history, perform physical exams, observe clinical ultrasound, provide basic life support, understand toxicology, and learn anatomy, suturing, and splinting.

Mikayla is active at WHS and is currently a member of the softball team. Last year she was selected by the Williams Rotary club to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Award camp in Prescott. The event teaches team building and problem-solving in an interactive environment.

“I’m really excited because i went to RYLA and loved it,” Mikayla said. “I had so much fun at that and I was so ready for another one. I got the letter in the mail and I was so happy to find another program where you meet people and there will be kids from all over.”

Mikayla is hosting several Navajo Taco sales and other fundraisers in an attempt to raise money for the program. Anyone interested in supporting Mikayla can call Jennifer at (928) 606-3854 or email Sanders914@icloud.com.