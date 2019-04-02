Williams 911: week of April 3

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers took report of criminal damage on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to silent alarm on Grand Canyon Blvd;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Blvd;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Sheridan, officers recognized home and made entry to find male in diabetic shock, Lifeline treated subject;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Rodeo and Route 66;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fulton, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Anthem Drive;

• Officers arrested a male and female for possession of narcotic drugs after traffic stop on Plum and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grant Avenue, female juvenile arrested and transported to juvenile for threatening and intimidating;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Frank Way;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Tavel Stop;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, subjects trespassed;

• Officers responded to very intoxicated couple causing issues on Fulton Avenue, subjects separated for night;

• Officers took private property accident at local RV park;

• Officers dealt with parking issues at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Route 66 and

• Officers issued 8 citations and gave out 19 warnings.