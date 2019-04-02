Williams 911: week of April 3

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers took report of criminal damage on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to silent alarm on Grand Canyon Blvd;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Blvd;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Sheridan, officers recognized home and made entry to find male in diabetic shock, Lifeline treated subject;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Rodeo and Route 66;
• Officers responded to domestic on Fulton, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Anthem Drive;
• Officers arrested a male and female for possession of narcotic drugs after traffic stop on Plum and Railroad Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to domestic on Grant Avenue, female juvenile arrested and transported to juvenile for threatening and intimidating;
• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Frank Way;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Tavel Stop;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, subjects trespassed;
• Officers responded to very intoxicated couple causing issues on Fulton Avenue, subjects separated for night;
• Officers took private property accident at local RV park;
• Officers dealt with parking issues at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Route 66 and
• Officers issued 8 citations and gave out 19 warnings.
