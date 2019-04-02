W.A.A.G looks forward to many furry faces at annual rabies vaccine clinic

Get ready, it’s almost here.

The Williams Animal Action Group’s (W.A.A.G.) 34t annual rabies vaccination clinic is this Saturday, April 6 from noon – 3 p.m. at the Williams’ Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Rd.

Rabies vaccinations will be $10 each which includes the metal tag and legal certificate. The city of Williams will have a table where you can get city licenses. Proof of a currant rabies vaccination is required to get the pet license so bring that along.

Our friends at Williams Feed and Pet will have the distemper/parvo combo shot for dogs and the calici/rhino combo shot for cats. They will cost $10 each and owners must administer the vaccines themselves. Thank you Williams Feed and Pet for this outreach service.

Any healthy cat or dog over 12 weeks old can be vaccinated. The first rabies shot expires in one year. After that the booster shots are good for three years. Check your old rabies certificates for the expiration dates. If the last booster shot was in 2016, your critter is due for another one.

Remember only healthy pets can be immunized. Pregnant pets or pets nursing a litter cannot be vaccinated. Do not bring them to the clinic.

W.A.A.G. has a dedicated hoard of volunteers who will be on hand to get the rabies forms quickly filled out. Bring your old certificates. With updated information to help the process go faster.

Exact change is a big help and we cannot take credit/debit cards.

All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. W.A.A.G. has a collection of these to loan out. Just ask at the door. We will also have a rummage table with some extra-large carriers and a few humane traps for sale. Come check them out.

We live in a wide community of families, friends, pets, visitors and wildlife. One way to show love and respect for these inter-twined communities is to vaccinate our pets. This keeps them safe and also protects us, our children and the forest critters. It helps to bring ease to our lives.

W.A.A.G. volunteers look forward to seeing you all at our Rabies Vaccination Clinic, April 6 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Rd. Every year we look forward to seeing all the happy, furry faces of the animal companions that make our lives so sweet.

See you there, Kali Kaliche President, W.A.A.G.