Vikings on a roll: Wins against Fredonia make it 6-in-a-row

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After a long snowy winter put a damper on Vikings baseball and softball, the Vikings seemed to have found their stride as the boys’ team went 6-0 in the past two weeks, and the Lady Vikes went 7-0.

Williams faced Joseph City in their home opener March 26, where they beat the Wildcats 4-1.

Pitcher Frankie Kramer brought home the win, pitching six innings with 13 strike-outs. Zain Grantham, Carsten Brinkworth and Jesse Hernandez posted runs for the Vikings, with Grantham bringing in one RBI and a sacrifice fly. Brinkworth led the team with two stolen bases.

The Vikings brought more heat to Joseph City’s home turf March 28, where the Vikings won 13-2.

Viking Joe Zabala brought home the win, pitching five innings with three strike-outs.



Ceaser Santana had two doubles and was followed by Brinkworth and Cody Jensen who each had one. Santana had three total hits and two RBIs. Jensen had one hit and three RBIs. Angel Ayala, Kramer and Brinkworth each had two hits.

The Vikings traveled to Fredonia March 30 for a double-header. The Vikings beat Fredonia 14-0 and 14-3 in the games.

The Vikings are now 6-9 overall.

The Lady Vikes won their seventh game in a row after soundly beating Fredonia March 30.

The team faced Joseph City in their first home game of the season March 26. The Lady Vikes beat the team 12-2.

Aaliyah Alvarado had four hits for the Lady Vikes, including a double, triple and home run. She also had three RBIs. Sydney Mortensen and Maegan Ford had two hits apiece, with Mortensen brining in two RBIs. Jazlyn Romero had one triple that brought in three RBIs.

Mortensen got the win pitching five innings with seven strikeouts, facing 14 batters.

The Lady Vikes traveled to Joseph City where they beat the Wildcats in four innings 10-0.

Romero had one home-run and one grand slam. Maddie Jensen had a double. Romero had five total RBIs

Romero pitched for the Vikings, bringing home the win. She faced 17 batters.

The Lady Vikes finished the week facing Fredonia March 30. The Lady Vikes pounded the team winning 27-0 and 16-0.

The Vikings baseball and softball teams faced Mogollon April 2 at home. The girls travel to Chino Valley April 6, while the boys attend the Chandler Prep Tournament April 4. Their next home game is against Northland Prep Academy April 8 at 3:45 p.m