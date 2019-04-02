Parks' Moonset Pit re-opens May 11 for green waste disposal; July 8 for cinders

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest, in cooperation with the communities of Parks and Sherwood Forest Estates has announced the reopening of the Moonset Pit on May 11 for local residents to dispose of green waste materials from private property.

The renovation and expansion project occurring over the past two years at the site has been completed, and the pit will be open on the following Satudays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m:

May 11, June 8, June 22, July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24, and Sept. 7.

The pit will also be open Sunday, May 26

Users will only be allowed to access and discard natural woody debris such as logs, limbs, branches, brush, needles, and leaves on these dates while staff is present. No bagged substances, lumber, construction material, household garbage or any other items should be deposited at the site.

The Moonset Pit serves the local area providing a location for the disposal of natural forest debris. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this facility in order to make their private property more defensible against the threat of wildland fire.

Moonset Pit is located just west of the Parks community on a dirt road east of Spitz Springs on the north side of old Route 66.

Personal Use Cinders

Personal use cinder material will also be made available at the Moonset Pit this year and permits will be available starting July 8 at 8 a.m. Cinders will only be available for collection on weekends to avoid safety conflicts with Coconino County mining operations.

There is a new personal use cinder pit currently available to the public all days of the week at the Wright Pit located off Lillie J Ranch road in Parks. The W-Triangle Pit is also currently open for cinder removal throughout the week.

More information about obtaining permits or questions about all these services can be found by visiting the Williams Ranger District office at 742 S Clover Road in Williams, or call (928) 635-5600.

The success of this community provision is largely attributed to the volunteers of the Parks Area Connection and Sherwood Forest Fire Department who staff the pit on Saturdays during the open hours of operation. This annual service is also supported by the Kaibab National Forest and the Rural Communities Fuels Management Partnership.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.