Obituary: Hunter Tracy

Hunter Tracy passed away in January 2019 in Williams, Arizona. He was 26 years old.

Hunter was born in California to Bobbie Dean and Barbara Tracy. He is survived by his parents, his brother Winter Tracy, uncle Tim Mitchell and sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins across several states.

A celebration of life will be held for Hunter at 11 a.m. April 20 at Cataract Lake near the playground. The event will be a pot luck picnic and barbeque for family and friends to share their love and memories of Hunter.