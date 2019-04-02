Community calendar: week of April 3

Low cost children's dental clinic April 13

Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation is presenting the Northern Arizona University Kiddie Clinic April 13. For $25 children can get a dental exam, cleaning, radiographs and fluoride. To schedule call (928) 523-3500 or email dentalhygiene.clinic@nau.edu.

Youth hunter and angler club

Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club (AJHAAC) ia a local club for the youth in the Williams community. Their vision is to provide youth with opportunities to learn firearm and hunting safety, hunting, archery and angler skills, survival training, first aid and other camping and outdoor skills. The club will be conducing clean-up days at local lakes, ranges and forests. More information on how to join or become a sponsor is available on Faebook or by email at azjhaac@gmail.com or at (928) 846-9047.

W.A.A.G. Rabies Vaccination Clinic April 6

Williams Animal Action Group (W.A.A.G.) will host it's annual rabies vaccination clini April 6 from noon - 3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Mark your calendar and check your pet records to see if your furry friends are due for this required shot. Rabies vaccinations cost $10 each. City tags will also be available at that time. More information is available from Kali at 635-2595.

Circus Clown at Rec Center April 5

The Culpepper and Merriweather circus clown will visit the Williams Recreation Center April 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The circus returns to Williams April 17 with two showings. The first showing is 5 p.m. and the second is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at Williams Wear, Superior Propane and will be online at cwcirus.com.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf af an assigned child. They gather iformation for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Lion's Club Community Calendar submissions due

The Williams Lions Club is preparing to send the 2019-2020 Community Birthday Calendar to the printer. If you have any additions, corrections, or deletions to the 52nd issue of this Williams tradition, contact your favorite Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166. New customers are also welcome to have their family’s birthdays and anniversaries listed. Calendars will be sold for $10 each and will be available in June.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Free tax preparation

The AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance at Williams Senior Center every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 10. It is open to taxpayers of all ages. A social security card, photo ID and income documents are needed. Call (928) 919-9277 for an appointment. Walk-ins are accepted too.

Historic Route 66 Car Show June 7-8

The 4th Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show takes place June 7-8. More information and a complete schedule of events, entry forms and sponsorship forms is available at www.williamshistoricroute66carshow.com

Utility and rent assistance

Coconino County community services is available for utility and rent assistance to Tuesday and Thursdays, by appointment only. More information is available at (928) 649-7453.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Multi-level fitness class

Classes are held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Forest Service Building, 800 S. 6th Street. More information is available from Georgeanna at (928) 310-6153.

Young Life

Young Life meets on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at 604 Brookline Loop. The WYLDLIFE program for middle school students meets Fridays at 6 p.m. More information is available from Christina at (720) 938-3689 or Alli at (310) 480-2570.

Heating assistance available

The Williams Salvation Army is available for assistance with emergency heating needs. Anyone seeking help can stop at Hope for the World at 117 West Route 66 Suite 125 in Williams. on Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon.

Coconino County Community Services hours

The Williams office will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will take applications for assistance by appointment only. Residents are encouraged to call (928) 679-7453 to schedule an appointment. Social Services provides utility and rental assistance as well as repair/replacement of appliances.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

To add your event to the calendar email editorial@williamsnews.com.