Circus, Good Deeds Awards and Child Abuse Prevention event coming to Williams

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus returns to Williams April 17

The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus returns to Williams April 17 with showings at 5:30 and 7 p.m. The show is a tented, one-ring circus that performs for 90 minutes.

The stop in Williams is one of 200 shows the company is performing this year, and will be here for one night only.

No seat is further than 40 feet away from the ring, where there will be big cats, trapeze, contortion, horses, sword balancing, dogs, unicyclists and more.

Discounted online tickets are available until 10 p.m the night before the circus arrives. On circus day, tickets can only be purchased at the box office at full price.

Good Deeds Awards ceremony April 6

The Williams Senior Center is hosting a Golden Deeds Awards dinner April 6 at the Senior Center, 850 W. Grant Avenue.

The idea came from a senior who witnessed an act of kindness from a young man in the Williams community. She thought since good deeds sometimes go unnoticed, it would be nice to recognize those in the community.

After receiving numerous nominations, a committee selected three adults and two youths to be honored at the dinner.

The dinner will include enchiladas, beans, rice, salad, beverages and desserts. A suggested $10 donation is appreciated.

Everyone is invited to attend.

Child Abuse Prevention Month event April 6

Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan and Mayor John Moore are guest speakers at this year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month event April 6.

In 2018, 79 children lost their lives in Arizona last year due to maltreatment.

This ceremony honors their lives.

It is also a time to make a commitment as a community to prevent child abuse together.

When: April 6 10-11 a.m.

Where: Glassburn Park, 200 N. Grand Canyon Blvd.

The Field of Hope will be up all April- Plus: Refreshments will be provided and we will be handing out pinwheels.

The community is encourage to wear blue April 5 to show support.