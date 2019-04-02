Bearizona offers tourism open house April 13-14

WILLIAMS, Ariz. Bearizona will offer a tourism open house — one free carload admission for tourism employees April 13 -14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — for employees who work in the tourism, hospitality industry, hotels, CVBs, chambers and attractions. Employees need to bring proof of current employment with the hospitality industry, like a paystub. More information is available by contacting Kari St. Clair at kari@bearizona.com.
