Arboretum at Flagstaff opens April 15; offers daily tours

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arboretum at Flagstaff will open for the 2019 season on April 15. The Arboretum welcomes spring and the community back to its native gardens, workshops, family programming, summer concerts, mushroom weekend, plant sales, Wine in the Woods and much more.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff offers daily guided tours of the grounds, weekdays at 11 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The southwest Butterly House opens May 24 and is included in regular entry.

During American Public Gardens Week, May 13-19, the Arboretum will offer special programming to the public in celebration of our nation’s public gardens and arboreta.

Those who purchase a membership can enjoy discounts on all events, gift shop items and have first choice during plant sales. They’ll also receive free guest passes and reciprocal membership to 300 other botanical gardens throughout the nation.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff is home to 750 species of plants in gardens, greenhouses, and natural habitats and is located four miles south of Route 66 on Woody Mountain Road in Flagstaff. The Arboretum offers summer nature camps, school programs and a variety of other fun and informative events. Admission is $10 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for youth 5 and up.

The Arboretum is open daily, except Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May through October. More information is available at www.thearb.org.

Information provided by the Arboretum at Flagstaff