Williams 911: week of September 26

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers assisted Lifeline with attempted suicide on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took theft report on Newton Avenue;

• Officers assisted Fire Department with fire on Sixth Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Hereford;

• Officers responded to mental health issues on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to non-injury accident car vs. deer on Rodeo Road;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Loves Travel Center;

• Officers responded to citizen assist on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to non-injury accident on Highway 64 at Kaibab;

• Officers took threats report on Rodeo Road;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;

• Officers took report of subject calling anonymously about horse carriages complaining, subject has court order against him not to harass carriages so is calling in anonymous;

• Officers took report of trespassing at Bearizona Wildlife Park;

• Officers arrested a male for Burglary/Theft on Clover Hill;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at several locations;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious persons on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to trespassing at local hotel;

• Officers responded to fraud on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to domestic on Meade verbal only;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Slagel female arrested for public consumption;

• Officers responded to suspicious persons on Edison Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66;

• Officers took report of private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers assisted at high school Homecoming;

• Officers responded to disturbance on RT66 verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fifth Street verbal only parties separated;

Officers issued eight citations and gave out 26 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;