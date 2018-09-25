Safety in knowledge: Ladies Safety Shoot familiarizes women with firearms

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Twenty-four women lined up for coffee, pastries and a day of learning how to safely use their firearms during the Ladies Safety Shoot Sept. 15 in Williams.

This is the third year Williams Sportsmen’s Club (WSC), a private club and 501c7, has hosted the event.

Ernie Hernandez, president of WSC, said the goal of the Ladies Safety Shoot was to help women become familiar with and safely handle their pistols.

“Arizona, being a constitutional carry state, a lot of people have firearms and one of our main goals is to keep people safe and that way they can be proficient with their firearms and get used to them,” he said.

The event started at the American Legion Post 425 in Williams with coffee, pastries and several hours of instruction followed by a free lunch and range training at the Williams Shooting Range located off Hwy 64 just north of the I-40 overpass.

Williams Senior Center and Williams Pantry provided food for the event.

The club had three speakers that covered different guns, calibers, safety at the range, laws and concealed carry. After lunch was served the ladies headed to the range for live fire where they were assisted by eight Range Safety Officers.

All participants were asked to sign a liability waiver and were requested to bring their own handgun with a minimum of 50 rounds of ammunition. Targets and eye and ear protection were provided.

The event was free and open to women of all ages and knowledge levels.

Patricia Hernandez, a member of WSC and wife of club president Ernie Hernandez, said many of the women had never handled a gun and allowing women the proper instruction to be comfortable in a firearm environment was key to the weekend.

“The whole program was about getting women comfortable shooting,” she said. “As a club we feel that women sometimes shy away from having their spouses or significant others teach them or they get intimidated at the range because the guys use the bigger caliber of (firearms).”



She said most women attended for personal safety reasons and self-defense.

“My husband’s attitude is that it’s great that you sign up but he encourages you to use the range as well,” Hernandez said.



The Williams Shooting Range is owned by the Williams Police Department. It is open to members of WSC two days a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Membership for those 55 years and older cost $20 annually and $30 for those under 55. There is a $10 maintenance fee for new members. Membership start and ends each January, those interested in membership during the year are offered a prorated cost. More information about the club is available from Ernest Hernandez at (928) 848-8139 or on the club’s Facebook page or online at www.williamssportsmansclub.org.