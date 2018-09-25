Out and about: Carol Glassburn Community Clean-up Day

Volunteers from Williams Elementary-Middle School help out during the Community Clean-up day Sept. 22. (Submitted photo)

Volunteers from Williams Elementary-Middle School help out during the Community Clean-up day Sept. 22. (Submitted photo)

  • Originally Published: September 25, 2018 2:36 p.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Community volunteers gathered around Williams Sept. 22 to participate in Carol Glassburn Community Clean-up Day.

    Photo Gallery

    Community Clean Up 2018

    Around 40 people participated in the annual event. Strange finds included a pair of hiking boots and a large metal train part.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.