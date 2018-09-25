Letter: Thank you Williams for supporting the arts

Williams Alliance for the Arts wishes to sincerely thank the city of Williams for its recent contribution of funding. These funds will help us maintain and expand the programs we currently conduct in our schools and community.

Williams Alliance for the Arts is our local non-profit arts organization working since 2013 to enhance arts experiences for our students and residents. Our programs support and promote music, performing arts, and visual arts in our schools and community. Our main programs and events are the eighth grade Identity through Photography Project, free arts workshops for youth and adults, Youth Art Month in March, and the senior show in November. We also bring live theater to our schools, and support the music program in Williams Unified School District with purchases of equipment, instruments and sheet music.



Williams Alliance for the Arts organizes and promotes Williams Second Saturday ArtWalk in downtown Williams May through October. The Second Saturday ArtWalk offers a fun evening experience in Williams for residents and tourists alike, enhancing business and increasing visitation all along Route 66.

The dollars from the city are very much needed and appreciated. Perhaps even more importantly, we appreciate the faith the city has placed in us through this gesture to continue to be a presence in our community keeping the arts alive, providing quality arts experiences for our students, residents, and visitors.



We look forward to building a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the city to improve and expand our programs. For example, with help from the city and the tourism committee, we plan to expand the Williams Second Saturday ArtWalk next year and bring in more visitors from around the state and country for this event.

If you would like to help out or get involved with Williams Alliance for the Arts, please contact Kris Williams, President at (928) 351-7665 or williamsallianceforthearts@gmail.com.

Kris Williams

Williams Alliance for the Arts