Letter: Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience still on track

As you no doubt have heard or read in the Williams News, the Granger Group has decided not to pursue its plans for a large theme park for Williams.

A lot of people are disappointed at this news and others are relieved.

This was a huge project for this town and, at one time, the promoters said they planned to hire up to 2,000 people for the park.

Many felt a park this size would be a strain on the town's infrastructure, roads, power and water recources not to mention with Williams' lack of affordable housing. Many people scratched their heads and asked, 'Where are we going to house all these people?'

We feel that the Renaissance Park project is the right sized project for Williams.

We hope to hire 40-60 people, plus managers. Our park is similar in size and scope to Bearizona and will be called The Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience.

Our castle and courtyard will be five acres complete with a feast hall, reception hall, commerical kitchen, a pub with a stage and six stages including the main stage that will ultimately become a amphitheater for great events.

There will be permanent vendor sites, seasonal sites for festivals and special events and a field of honor for the joust and other spectator activities.

Renaissance weddings are very popular as are other themed wedding and events.

Our facilities will be able to accommodate music events, themed events, business conferences and presentations.

Recent progress: This summer our investment hunter has brought three different investor groups to look at our town, with the last group arriving a week after Labor Day.

He is being very well paid to deliver funding for the park and he will be paid directly out of first monies he secures.

Once secured, the buildout for the park is approximately one year with a planned opening the following spring or summer.

Meetings have already begun and our investment hunter is putting together a package that may include one or more of the groups that visited this summer and/or other sources, as well.

It is very important to us to build a quality venue that we and the community can be proud of, that will benefit the town and be sustainable in the long haul.

The future looks bright, the work continues and we encourage anyone who would like more informaiton to call Mark Worden at (928) 635-2394.

Become part of the adventure of bringing this to Williams. The dream is still alive, please come join us, call and I will set up an appointment to see our plans and progress.

Peace and huzzah.

Mark Worden

Managing Director, Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience