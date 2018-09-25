Letter: Dog poop is everywhere

Something stinks in Highland Meadows. Really, there is dog poop all over my neighborhood. This problem has been really bad this summer and it must stop.

Walking past and over dog poop is gross and smelly. It's rude and inconsiderate to let your dog potty all over the place. Responsible dog owners pick up dog waste. Some people are picking up after their dogs, but not everyone.

I thought I would put signs all over the neighborhood to try to get people to pick up after their dogs, but then I thought this woud create litter. Maybe the city of Williams can put in dog waste stations with bags around the neighborhood. Perhaps the Williams News can let people know there is a big problem. If people realize the problem, maybe they will be willing to be part of the solution.

Sara, nine-years-old