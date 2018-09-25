Lady Vikes fall to Mustangs, 3-1

Photo by Wendy Howell.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Lady Vikings volleyball team faced their first loss of the season Sept. 21 when the Mogollon Mustangs beat them 3-1.
The Lady Vikes took the first game, but lost in the three final games to the overpowering Mustangs.
The loss brings the Lady Vikings to 4-1 in the region.
The Lady Vikes next play Grand Canyon on the road Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
