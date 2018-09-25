International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon hosts open house, plans for temple

The International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon hosted an open house Sept. 15 for Williams and other local communities.
The center said they had many people come from Williams, Parks, Flagstaff and Sedona. The IKRC Grand Canyon hosted the open house to help inform and give out information about the variety of courses and retreats offered at the center and to show plans for the Heruka Temple which IKRC plans to build.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.