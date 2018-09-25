Going to the dogs: Williams Animal Control unveils new holding facility

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After many years of utilizing an old city pump house as a kennel, Williams Animal Control has opened the doors to a new 300-square-

foot temporary animal holding facility.

The $9,360 kennel was built by carpenters and plumbers with the city of Williams. Fencing for the kennel area cost $4,525.

“I have been working to get this building for 13 years,” said lead Animal Control Officer Leah Payne.

Payne said the previous building was in extremely poor condition with flooding issues and other structural problems, and Payne was constantly battling to control mice, termites, spiders and ants.

The only water available was at a small outdoor spigot.

The new facility boasts three indoor kennels with passage ways to three outdoor kennels. If three indoor kennels are occupied, Payne can use a door to close the passage to the outdoor kennels for additional space.

The facility is completely fenced for animal security and to allow animals space for exercise. An outdoor kennel is also available for smaller dogs that could slip through the exterior fence or aggressive dogs that need to be separated from others.

The interior of the building is heavily insulated and includes a storage room, a utility room with sink and hot water heater, and a complete heating system.

“With the old kennel, I would wash the dog bowls in a spigot outside often in the rain and snow to wash out their bowls,” Payne said.

Payne said Tim Martinez, Bill Curry, Tim Pettit and other city employees collaborated on the project.

Animal control duties

Payne is the city of Williams’ full-time animal control officer, and she is now assisted part-time by Walter Miller, who also works in dispatch and as an evidence technician for the Williams Police Department

In addition to handling stray and loose dogs, the officers deal with animals that are sick or injured, dog bites and aggressive animals, lost and abandoned animals, animals associated with car accidents and arrests and wildlife incidents.

“We often keep an animal until an incarcerated person can make other arrangements or until they are out of jail,” Payne said.

Payne said the city does not provide dog boarding at the facility.

Payne said the city of Williams works closely with Coconino County Animal Control and Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) with animal issues.

“I’ve had dogs from as far as Seligman or Kingman brought here,” Payne said. “I will hold them for the county, sometimes overnight.”

Payne said the county will hold the animals for 72 hours and the turn them over to a shelter.

Along with domestic animals, Payne said she regularly responds to incidents involving farm animals and wildlife. This includes calls for rabid animals and incidents with coyote and foxes.

Although farm animals, other than 4-H animals, aren’t allowed in the city limits, Payne said she has dealt with a number of livestock calls.

“I’ve had two pigs jump from vehicles,” Payne said. “We also deal with skunks, raccoons and birds.”

Payne said she recently assisted an officer with three blue herons who were injured in town. AZGFD officers removed two and Payne relocated the third to Buckskinner Park.

Before that, Payne said she assisted AZGFD with an injured fawn at a home near Elephant Rocks Golf Course.

“He was just three or four days old, we think he got hit by a car,” she said. “He crawled into a front yard at the golf course and we tried to keep him hydrated until Game and Fish got there.

Payne said animal incidents are sporadic at the city. She said some days there will be four of five animals at the facility, and other days none at all. This week she has had four dogs and a parakeet in the kennels.

Dog clean-up initiative

Payne said the city of Williams is working toward educating the public on cleaning up after their pets. She said the city has already installed several stations with plastic bags and waste cans for animal excrement, and hopes to place more this year.

The city has an ordinance requiring owners to be responsible for cleaning up any feces of their animals in a sanitary manner on public and private property of others.

“It’s a hard ordinance to implement unless you actually witness it,” she said. “I haven't cited anyone, but it’s happening, and it’s happening everywhere. If I see someone walking their dog, I will offer them a plastic bag.”

Currently the city has five stations at Glassburn Park, one at the Williams Visitor Center, two at Monument Park, one at the old tennis courts and three at the golf course.

“Many people do not realize they are not supposed to have dogs on the Little League Fields or any of the high school fields,” she said.