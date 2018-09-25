Fronstin earns Naval Aviator Wings

Long time Williams resident Rose Anna Sharpe celebrated her grandson, Lieutenant Bryce Fronstin, as he earned his Naval Aviator Wings Aug. 24 in Pensacola, Florida. Fronstin graduated at the top of his class. He is now stationed at Camp Pendleton, California, and will be flying AH1 (Attack Helicopter) for the U.S. Marine Corps.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.