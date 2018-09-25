Community calendar: week of September 26

American Legion Auxiliary hosts food, football and fun

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 invites members and guests to enjoy an evening of food, football and fun every Thursday at the American Legion Post, 425 W Grant Avenue in Williams. Each Thursday the post will serve food from 5-8 p.m. Suggested donations is $5, proceeds to benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary and include soups, stew, spaghetti, burgers, dogs, hearty “homemade soups” and more. Football team jerseys encouraged, please come have fun with us.

Williams 'Meet and Greet' with the candidates

Williams meet and greet with the candidates will take place Sept. 29 at the Williams Senior Center, 850 W. Grant Ave. in Williams at 7 p.m..

Wendy Rogers, US House of Representatives; Walt Blackman, Arizona State Representative; Sylvia Allen, Arizona State Senate; Rob Krombeen, Justice of the Peace and Rick Remender, Constable.

BINGO Oct. 11 and 25

Williams VFW Post 12128 will host BINGO the second and fourth Thursdays of the month beginning at 4:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Luthern Church. Players must be 18 or older. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Community Safety Day Oct. 13

The Williams Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Community Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the fire station next to the rodeo grounds. Information will be available about preparing for winter and reducing chances of house fires during the colder seasons.

Indoor craft and yard sale Sept. 29

The Williams Senior Center will hold an indoor craft and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29.

The sale is still accepting vendors. Table rental is $10, payable in advance at the Thrift Shop.

Family Freedom Festival Sept. 29

Williams VFW Post 12128 and the VFW Auxiliary will host the 2nd annual Family Freedom Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Visitor Center parking lot. Both organizations will have information about programs available to help veterans and the community, as well as information from the Williams Police and Volunteer Fire Departments. This event is free and open to the public.

Williams VFW offering scholarships

Applications for two scholarships offered through VFW Post 12128 are now available at ocal middle and high schools.

"Patriots Pen" is an essay-based scholarship in the amount of $5,000. The contest is available to students in grades six through eight as well as home-schooled students. This year's theme is "Why I Honor the American Flag."

"Voice of Democracy is an essay-based scholarship for local high school students in the amount of $30,000. It is available to Ash Fork and Williams high school students as well as home-schooled students. This year's theme is "Why My Vote Matters." The deadline for both contests is Oct. 31. Patriots Pen applications may be picked up at Williams Middle School, Ash Fork Middle School, Heritage School and Maine consolidated School. More information is available at (928) 225-0931.

Tickets for VFW Auxiliary gun raffle now available

The Williams VFW Post 12128 auxiliary is raffling off two handguns, two soft cases and a concealed-carry purse. One ticket takes all and only 500 tickets will be sold. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Williams Rotary Club Western Auction fundraiser Oct. 27

The Williams Rotary Club will host its 19th annual Western Auction scholarship and projects fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse.

Tickets for the 50/50 Raffle are currently available from Rotary Club Members, sold at one ticket for $5.00 or 5 tickets for $20.00.

Event tickets are $50.00 per person and includes the dinner and entertainment. Discounted tickets are available at four tickets for $175 and eight tickets at $350.



All proceeds from the Western Auction go directly to Student Scholarships and for the youth of the community. More information is available from Allan Duncan at 699-3450.

Pickle Ball Tuesdays and Thursdays at Rodeo Barn

Pickle Ball takes place on room 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Williams rodeo barn. Everyone is invited to participate in this free event. The event is free and equipment is provided. No experience is necessary. Pickle Ball is a cross between tennis and ping pong.



WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Williams City Council Meetings

The public is invited to attend the Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Meetings are at the City Hall council chambers at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov/government for meeting agendas.

Prayer line available

Holiness Congregation Church now has a dedicated phone line for prayer requests. The phone line is (928) 853-5109.



Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.