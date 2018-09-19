Williams 911: week of September 19

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Franklin;

• Officers removed campers from Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fourth Street and Grant Avenue;

• Officers took criminal damage report at local business;

• Officers took report of lost/stolen purse at Safeway;

• Officers responded to the death of an elderly female on Ninth Street, natural causes;

• Officers responded to semi parked in residential area on Quarter Horse;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter unhappy customer;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Airport Road, mental health situation with tourist who was lost;

• Officers responded to trespass at Grand Canyon Railway tracks, subject removed;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Humboldt;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grant;

• Officers took private property accident report at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at local hotel;

• Officers assisted lost tourist in locating hotel;

• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to shoplift at Safeway, female arrested for shoplift;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Pine and Route 66;

• Officers took report of criminal damage graffiti on fence at city parking lot;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to Sherman for suspicious activity;

• Officers responded to Loves reference theft;

• Officers responded to Homestead reference assault;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at several locations;

• Officers responded to welfare check on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop and local hotel;

• Officers responded to no injury accident on Fifth Street suspect intoxicated and ran from officers suspect caught and arrested for DUI and leaving scene of accident;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to several other non-emergency calls in city and

Officers issued five citations and gave out 22 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;