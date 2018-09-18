Williams' Judge Krombeen selected as 2018 Arizona Justice of the Peace

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Judge Rob Krombeen of Williams was nominated and selected as the Arizona Justice of the Peace of the Year.

Each year the Arizona JP (Justice of the Peace) Association nominates and selects a Justice of the Peace who has made the most significant contributions to his or her court, community and the state judiciary during his time in the Justice Court. A judge must be nominated by his peers and selected based upon several categories including leadership, furthering justice education, public relations and charitable works.

This year's recipient for the honor is currently Justice of the Peace for Coconino County and was first elected in 2010. Krombeen is the Justice of the Peace and City Magistrate for Williams and Town Magistrate for Tusayan.

In his first few years, Krombeen implemented new, user-friendly fine collection options and alternatives to fine payments, such as community service projects, and created a Law Day in the Williams area schools. He was later instrumental in assisting the town of Tusayan to create a municipal court which includes a scheduled monthly appearance and a video link which provides access to justice in the remote town.

Krombeen was co-chair of the National Judges Association conference and meetings in Williams earlier this year. He has made it one of his priorities to assure that his staff, court customers and himself have a high standard of security and safety while at the court. He also developed a video regarding court security standards which has been used by many courts across the state for training.

He is the chairman of the Coconino County Security and Emergency Preparedness Committee as well as serves on the Arizona Supreme Court Security Standards Committee.

Krombeen writes a column about the court in a local newspaper and has provided Justice Tracks training to over 125 local business people and employees in the Williams area. He participates every year in Law Day events and Mock Trials for local High School students.

In support of Krombeen, the JP Association received several letters of support, including one from the court administrator who recognized his forward thinking and his ability and willingness to work with all partners of the justice system, including the legislative and executive branches. Krombeen was credited for being instrumental in negotiating a new Intergovernmental Agreement with Coconino County and the city of Williams, which created a seamless and more efficient consolidated justice and magistrate court.

Krombeen's staff says he works above and beyond to assure that the Williams court is the best in the state. He continues to strive for new and innovative ways to provide fair and accessible justice for everyone and encourages his staff to participate in all aspects of planning and development to meet this goal.