Out of the past: The Johnson Canyon Tunnel

Construction begins on a tunnel and trestles in Johnson Canyon, between Williams and Ash Fork, Arizona. The Johnson Canyon Tunnel was the only tunnel constructed on the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad circa 1881. (Williams Historic Photo Archives, Kaibab National Forest Collection)

    • Construction begins on a tunnel and trestles in Johnson Canyon, between Williams and Ash Fork, Arizona. The Johnson Canyon Tunnel was the only tunnel constructed on the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad circa 1881. More photos can be found at Williams Historic Photo Archive.

