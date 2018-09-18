Love's raises money for Phoenix Children's Hospital

Photo by Wendy Howell.
The Love's #34 NASCAR car and Speedco 1 from the Orange County Choppers visited Love's Travel Stop during a fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network Sept. 13. All proceeds benefited the Phoenix Children's Hospital. This event was free and open to the public.
