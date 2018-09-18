Community calendar: week of September 19

BINGO Sept. 27, Oct. 11 and 25

Williams VFW Post 12128 will host BINGO the second and fourth Thursdays of the month beginning at 4:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Luthern Church. Players must be 18 or older. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Community Safety Day Oct. 13

The Williams Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Community Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the fire station next to the rodeo grounds. Information will be available about preparing for winter and reducing chances of house fires during the colder seasons.

Free eye screening Sept. 22

The Williams Lions Club will offer a free eye screening from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the annual North Country Health Fair. Screening will be available for children ages 6 months and older. The screenings are fast, no-touch and can provide up to 6 diagnoses accurately. They meet the state's requirements for school eye exams.

Indoor craft and yard sale Sept. 29

The Williams Senior Center will hold an indoor craft and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29.

The sale is still accepting vendors. Table rental is $10, payable in advance at the Thrift Shop.

Family Freedom Festival Sept. 29

The VFW and Auxiliary will have their 2nd Family Freedom Festival on Sept. 29 at the Visitor Parking Lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free, family friendly event. They Post and Auxiliary will have information on projects and programs they are a part of throughout the year and will explain how they can help Veterans, their families and the community. The Williams Fire Department and Williams Police Department will also be on hand with information for all ages. Come join us and have some fun. The Post will be offering a Carnitas Plate with rice and beans for $5 and will have water and soda for sale for $1. More information is available at (928) 225-0931.

Williams VFW offering scholarships

Applications for two scholarships offered through VFW Post 12128 are now available at local middle and high schools.

"Patriots Pen" is an essay-based scholarship in the amount of $5,000. The contest is available to students in grades six through eight as well as home-schooled students. This year's theme is "Why I Honor the American Flag."

"Voice of Democracy is an essay-based scholarship for local high school students in the amount of $30,000. It is available to Ash Fork and Williams high school students as well as home-schooled students. This year's theme is "Why My Vote Matters." The deadline for both contests is Oct. 31. Patriots Pen applications may be picked up at Williams Middle School, Ash Fork Middle School, Heritage School and Maine consolidated School. More information is available at (928) 225-0931.

Tickets for VFW Auxiliary gun raffle now available

The Williams VFW Post 12128 auxiliary is raffling off two handguns, two soft cases and a concealed-carry purse. One ticket takes all and only 500 tickets will be sold. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Ladies Potluck Dinner Sept. 21

Calvary Chapel is having a ladies potluck dinner and Bunco night Sept. 21. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and Bunco at 7 p.m. All ladies 16-years and older are invited to the evening. Babysitting is available.

Rummage Sale Sept. 22

Rummage sale will be held in the parking lot Sept. 22 at 8 a.m. Virginia Quinn of Gifts and Avon will have Christmas items for sale. More information is available at (928) 635-0677.

