Barnett found guilty in DiMuria murders

A jury has found Derrick Barnett guilty on all counts in the murder trial of Williams residents Nora and Michael DiMuria.

After two days of deliberation, Barnett was found guilty on two counts of first degree murder, one count of first degree burglary, one count of theft, three counts of misconduct involving weapons, one count of cruelty to animals and one count of theft of means of transportation.

Sentencing will take place Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at Coconino County Superior Court.

Barnett was accused of killing the DiMurias in their home on Spring Valley Road in Red Lake, north of Williams May 2, 2017. According to official reports, Barnett broke into the couple’s home, shot them and their dog, and burglarized their home.

Barnett is believed to have stolen the DiMurias’ vehicle and driven it to Cortez, Colorado where he abandoned the vehicle at a campground. On the morning of May 5, the sheriff’s office received a tip from an area resident that a potential suspect was fleeing to Colorado.

He was arrested later that day by Dolores and Montezuma County Sheriff’s deputies after a 30-mile high speed chase.

Barnett was transported to Coconino County Detention Facility July 2017 after Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado signed a Governor’s Warrant for Barnett to be transferred to Arizona.

