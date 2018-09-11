Williams 911: week of September 12

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to domestic on Edison Avenue, male arrested for domestic assault;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grant Avenue;

• Officers dealt with trespass on BNSF property near golf course, hunter removed;

• Officers responded to felony domestic on Sheridan, suspect identified under investigation;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, intoxicated subject removed;

• Officers responded to disturbance at McDonalds, intoxicated female transported for mental health issues by Lifeline;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to juvenile threat of suicide on Eleventh Street, subject release to guardian for care;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to 11-year-old caught shoplifting at local store, juvenile taken to parents and trespassed from store;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;

• Officers dealt with civil matter on Golden Meadows;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Piping Rock;

• Officers responded to theft at local restaurant, male arrested for theft;

• Officers responded to residence on Lakeview Drive where owner found doors open, officers cleared home, cleaning personnel left doors unlocked;

• Officers responded to accidental discharge of handgun in local business on Route 66, case sent to county attorney for review of charges;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers assisted DPS with vehicle that wouldn’t stop and entered city;

• Officers took report of trespass at Safeway;

• Officers took report of possible sexual assault;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Rodeo Road;

• Officers took report of theft of cell phone at Bearizona, cell phone recovered and returned to owner who wouldn’t prosecute;

• Officers took report of lost purse at McDonalds, purse recovered and placed into evidence;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Country Club Drive;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to mental health issue on Ninth Street, transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Lifeline;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;

• Officers assisted with Mountain Man run;

• Officers took report of shoplifting of alcohol from Safeway;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local restaurant, civil matter language barrier;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Rodeo Road;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to juveniles riding ATV without helmets near Homestead Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Fulton Avenue, subject not suicidal misunderstanding;

• Officers took in found property at local hotel and

Officers issued 32 citations and gave out 66 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;