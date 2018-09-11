Signs going up for new curio shop on Route 66

Cruise'n Route 66 shop opened earlier this summer and is in the process of expanding to a second shop next door. The store features souvenirs and memorabilia of Route 66. Owners expect the expansion to open soon.
Cruise'n Route 66 shop opened earlier this summer and is in the process of expanding to a second shop next door. The store features souvenirs and memorabilia of Route 66. Owners expect the expansion to open soon.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.