Signs going up for new curio shop on Route 66

Cruise'n Route 66 shop opened earlier this summer and is in the process of expanding to a second shop next door. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: September 11, 2018 1:45 p.m.

    • Cruise'n Route 66 shop opened earlier this summer and is in the process of expanding to a second shop next door. The store features souvenirs and memorabilia of Route 66. Owners expect the expansion to open soon.

