Rotary awards Kindercamp $4,000 check

Williams Rotary presents a $4,000 check to Williams Elementary-Middle School Aug. 30 to be used at next summer's KinderCamp. From left: Rotary secretary Kris Williams, Rotarian Patricia Helgeson, Kindercamp Director Deniz Chavez, Rotary President Allen Duncan and Williams kindergarten teachers Natalie Mann and Anna Hust. Williams Rotary donated $2,000 and received a matching grant from the Arizona District Rotary.
