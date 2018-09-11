Region in brief: Sept. 12

New sexual assault recovery, reporting resource available in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT — Survivors of sexual assault in Yavapai County now have a new resource to turn to for information, support and reporting called Seek Then Speak, or seekthenspeak.org.

Four people killed in boating accident

NEEDLES — Four people are presumed dead following a boating accident at Moabi Regional Park Sept. 1. Ten people were injured, with one in critical condition, authorities said. A boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on. It occurred between two popular marinas crowded with people enjoying the Labor Day weekend.

Lawsuit against Snowbowl hits Supreme Court

FLAGSTAFF — The Hopi Tribe’s lawsuit against Arizona Snowbowl proceeded to the Arizona Supreme Court Sept. 4. This is the third attept by the Hopi Tribe to stop snowmking with reclaimed wastewater at the resort. The tribe alleges the water causes damage to Hopi religious and cultural sites.

Amber Alert issued for two young boys

PHOENIX — An Amber Alert was issued for 8-year-old Victor Nunez-Coronado and 5-year-old Jonathan Nunez-Coronado out of Phoenix Sept. 1. The two were believed to be with their father, Dimas Coronado, who is a suspect in the murder of the boys’ mother and a male housemate.

Gas prices set to drop

FLAGSTAFF — According to Triple-A, gas prices have leveled off across Arizona. Gas prices are around $2.86 a gallon. In Flagstaff, gas is at $3.07 on average. In Prescott, gas was around $3.04 a gallon. Officials say the level off is only temporary as gas prices are expected to resume their fall in the coming weeks.