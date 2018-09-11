Obituary: Mela Martinez

Longtime Williams resident Mela Martinez passed away Aug. 31, 2018 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

She was born May 12, 1922 in Madrid, New Mexico. Mela was 96 years old. She was retired and spent most of her life as a housewife.

She is survived by her daughters – ‘Priscilla’ Rodarte and her husband Ernest of Mesa, Arizona; Martha D. Otero and her husband Sonny of Williams; Marie Tisino of Williams; Stella K. Sanchez and her husband Lawrence of Williams and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Mela was preceded in death by her husband John E. Martinez and daughter Debra V. Martinez.

Services will be private.