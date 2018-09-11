Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs: Sept. 15

Kaibab Lake:
Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m. — Nature Walk. Learn about the plants and wildlife of Kaibab Lake. All ages welcome. Please wear appropriate footwear. Program meets in the campground amphitheater.
Programs are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Assn/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available at (928) 637-5312, and www.publiclands.org. More information on Kaibab National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and Facebook and Twitter pages at @KaibabNF.
