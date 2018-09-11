A day at the fair: Coconino County Fair highlights

Rebecca Westlake shows her lamb at the Coconino County Fair Aug. 31. (Photo/Riley Drye)

  • Originally Published: September 11, 2018 3:49 p.m.

    • The Coconino County Fair took place Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at Fort Tuthill in Flagstaff. The fair featured entries from local 4-H clubs, vendors, food, entertainment and more.

    Parks in the Pines 4-H member Kody Kelly won Grand Champion for his steer and pig, as well as numerous other awards for his animals. (Submitted photo)

    The Coconino County Fair took place Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at Fort Tuthill in Flagstaff. The fair featured entries from local 4-H clubs, vendors, food, entertainment and more. (Photos courtesy of Riley Drye and Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

