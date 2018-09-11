A day at the fair: Coconino County Fair highlights

The Coconino County Fair took place Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at Fort Tuthill in Flagstaff. The fair featured entries from local 4-H clubs, vendors, food, entertainment and more.

Photo Gallery Coconino County Fair The Coconino County Fair took place Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at Fort Tuthill in Flagstaff. The fair featured entries from local 4-H clubs, vendors, food, entertainment and more. (Photos courtesy of Riley Drye and Loretta Yerian/WGCN)