Correction: Williams voters show up for primary

In the Sept. 5 edition of the Williams-Grand Canyon News, the article "Williams voters show up for primary" stated that Rick Remender would be running unopposed in the constable race for the Nov. 6 election. The constable race will have two candidates on the ballot — Rick Remender and Michael Diaz.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.