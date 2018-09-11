Community calendar: week of September 12

Free children's art class Sept. 15

Old Trails True Value is hosting this months free craft class Sept. 15 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The class will be taught by Lisa Noble and the children will be creating painted rock cactus gardents. All supplies are provided by Old Trails. Preregistration is at Old Trails True Value at ? Rodeo Rd.

Thursday Night Football at American Legion Sept. 13

The American Legion Auxiliary at Post 13 in Williams will serve a pre-game meal from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. Suggested donation is $5 and proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary. The menu will vary and include soups, stew, spaghetti, burders, hot dogs and more. Football team jerseys encouraged.

Children's Miracle Network fundraiser at Love's Sept. 13

Love's Travel Stop will host a fundraiser for the children's Miracle Network from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 13. All proceeds will benefit Phoenix Children's Hospital. The Love's #34 NASCAR car will be at the event, along wth Speedco 1 from the Orange County Choppers. This event is free and open to the public.

BINGO Sept. 12, 19 & 27 at St. John's

Williams VFW Post 12128 will host BINGO beginning at 4:30 p.m. at St. John's Luthern-Episcopal Church. Players must be 18 or older. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Ladies' Handgun Safety training class Sept. 15

The Williams Sportsman's Club will present a handgun safety training class for women at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at American Legion Post 13. Range training at the Williams Shooting Range will follow at 1 p.m. The class is free and lunch will be provided. All participants should bring their own handgun and a minimum of 50 rounds of ammunition. Targets, eye and ear protection will be provided. Those interested are asked to RSVP to williamsportmen@gmail.com com or (928) 380-6027.

International Kamdampa Retreat Center open house Sept. 15

The International Kadampa Retreat Center 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road in Williams, will host an open house Sept. 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The center will give tours and invites the public to learn about its temple project.

Community Safety Day Oct. 13

The Williams Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Community Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the fire station next to the rodeo grounds. Information will be available about preparing for winter and reducing chances of house fires during the colder seasons.

Free eye screening Sept. 22

The Williams Lions Club will offer a free eye screening from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the annual North Country Health Fair. Screening will be available for children ages 6 months and older. The screenings are fast, no-touch and can provide up to 6 dianoses accurately. They meet the state's requirements for school eye exams.

Indoor craft and yard sale Sept. 29

The Williams Senior Center will hold an indoor craft and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29.

The sale is still accepting vendors. Table rental is $10, payable in advance at the Thrisft Shop.

Family Freedom Festival Sept. 29

Williams VFW Post 12128 and the VFW Auxiliary will host the 2nd annual Family Freedom Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Visitor Center parking lot. Both organizations will have information about programs available to help veterans and the community, as well as information from the Williams Police and Volunteer Fire Departments. This event is free and open to the public.

Williams Rotary Club annual Western Auction fundraiser Oct. 27

The Williams Rotary Club will host its 19th annual Western Auction scholarship and projects fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse.

Tickets for the 50/50 Raffle are currently available from Rotary Club Members, sold at 1 ticket for $5.00 or 5 tickets for $20.00.

Event tickets are $50.00 per person and includes the dinner and entertainment. Discounted tickets are available at 4 tickets for $175.00; 8 tickets at $350.00.



All proceeds from the Western Auction go directly to Student Scholarships and for the youth of the community. More information is available from Allan Duncan at 699-3450, Patricia Helgeson at 699-8954, or email WilliamsRotary@gmail.com.

Williams VFW offering scholarships

Applications for two scholarships offered through VFW Post 12128 are now available at ocal middle and high schools.

"Patriots Pen" is an essay-based scholarship in the amount of $5,000. The contest is available to students in grades six through eight as well as home-schooled students. This year's theme is "Why I Honor the American Flag."

"Voice of Democracy is an essay-based scholarship for local high school students in the amount of $30,000. It is available to Ash Fork and Williams high school students as well as home-schooled students. This year's theme is "Why My Vote Matters."

The deadline for both contests is Oct. 31. Patriots Pen applications may be picked up at Williams Middle School, Ash Fork Middle School, Heritage School and Maine consolidated School. More information and additional applications are avilable by calling (928) 225-0931.

Tickets for VFW Auxiliary gun raffle now available

The Williams VFW Post 12128 auxiliary is raffling off two handguns, two soft cases and a concealed-carry purse. One ticket takes all and only 500 tickets will be sold. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

Revival Celebration Sept. 14-16

Local pastors from seven Williams churches invite the public to attend a revival celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14-16 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds. The event will feature messages of faith, live music, a puppet show for children and baptism services and is free and open to the public. Children are invited, but no childcare will be provided. More information is available at (928) 853-0395 or soulntrust@reagan.com.

Pickle Ball Tuesdays and Thursdays at Rodeo Barn

Pickle Ball takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Williams rodeo barn. Everyone is invited to participate in this free event. The event is free and equipment is provided. No experience is necessary. Pickle Ball is a cross between tennis and ping pong.

American Legion Post 57 hosts community events Sept. 14-18

The Ash Fork American Legion Post 57 will host two community events Sept. 14-18. Sept. 14, the post will provide a pork chop dinner for $7.

Sept. 18, the post will host dinner and BINGO for $5. The events are open to the public.

