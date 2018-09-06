Williams 911: week of September 5

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at Clover Hill;

• Officers assisted Yavapai county by locating a vehicle involved in domestic;

• Officers investigated one vehicle non injury accident on Oak;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Ninth Street;

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter handled on scene;

• Officers took report of theft on Sheepman’s;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• SRO dealt with possible child abuse and assisted DCS with case;

• Officers took in found property at local hotel, owner notified;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Edison;

• Officers responded to fight at entrance of Kaibab Lake, male subject made threats to take own life and pulled knife threatening officers, subject taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for mental evaluation;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to trespass on Sheridan, turned out to be civil matter, landlord/tenant problem;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Sheridan, nothing found;

• Officers responded to female shoplifting alcohol from Safeway and entering bathroom and drinking it, female arrested for shoplift;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Bearazona;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sixth Street;

• Officers took private property accident at city parking lot;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at horse barns;

• Officers investigated injury accident ATV on Fifth Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Homestead, several subjects being loud went inside;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to assist Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop, male truck driver passed away in truck, natural death;

• Officers responded to reckless ATV near Bearazona, gone upon arrival;

• Officers assisted at high school football game;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident at local gas station;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers arrested a male after traffic stop for possession of marijuana on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a female for extreme DUI on South Road at Santa Fe Dam;

• Officers responded to male causing issues on Third Street and Route 66, intoxicated male sitting outside and told to quit causing problems, he left area;

• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, no DV just being loud playing video games;

• Officers responded to subjects refusing to leave bar on Third Street and Route 66, subjects escorted out and trespassed;

• Officers responded to fight on Second Street and Route 66, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter over cost of room;

• Officers responded to domestic on Homestead, verbal only parties separated and

Officers issued 28 citations and gave out 48 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;