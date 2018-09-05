Falcons cross-country prepares for season

Photo by Wendy Howell.
The Williams Elementary-Middle School Falcons cross-country team is in their third week of the season. Coach Lela Schober recently had the group run from Clover Ranger Station to Buckskinner Park and back to the school. The teams first home race is Sept. 14 at 2:30 beginning at Williams High School.
Click below for more photos
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.