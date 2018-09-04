Work begins on new Williams health clinic

Construction has begun for the new health clinic in Williams. Although workers have removed a section of the old building, the clinic is still operating during the construction. Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation is funding the facility with a $6 million grant. The new facility will better accommodate patients for primary and urgent care needs and provide additional services such as an expanded physical therapy department.
