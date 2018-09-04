Letter: Williams Veterinary Clinic boasts kind, loving staff

I am writing about Williams Veterinary Clinic on Third Street in Williams.

We have used them often for our dogs and cats but I want to say that with our latest problem with our new dog they have gone above and beyond the call of duty. Dr. Jacoby and his staff and kind, loving and caring for all the animals they treat and they have done such a great job taking care of our dog that I just had to let you and the people of Williams know how lucky you are to have such a team in your town. This team should be celebrated for their superb time and care they give.

If there were anything more than I could do beside paying their very reasonable costs I would do it in a minute.

Thank you so much for letting me tell you about them and our experience with them.

Charlotte Hamilton

Ash Fork resident