Williams Fire responds to deadly motorcycle crash

Williams Fire Department responded to a motorcycle accident on Interstate 40 at milemarker 158 Aug. 29. Two riders from France were on the motorcycle when it left the roadway. One of the riders was pronounced deceased on scene, the other was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center. (Photo/Williams Fire Department)

  • Originally Published: September 4, 2018 11:47 a.m.

