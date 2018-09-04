McCarty-Chavez and Rocha complete basic training

Private Gabriel McCarty-Chavez and Airman Basic Erica Rocha have both completed military basic training. McCarty-Chavez graduated from U.S. Army Basic Training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri Aug. 16. He successfully completed 10 weeks of intensive training and will continue his Advanced Individual Training (AIT) as a motor transport operator at Fort Leonard Wood for another six weeks. McCarty-Chavez is a 2014 graduate of Williams High School. Rocha successfully completed United States Air Force Basic training and graduated August 16. Rocha will continue Technical School/ Security Forces at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Rocha is a graduate of Williams High School class of 2018. (Submitted photos)