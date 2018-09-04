Lightning caused fire to be managed near White Horse Lake

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A new lightning caused wildfire that was discovered on Aug. 25 on the Williams Ranger District will be allowed to move naturally to benefit the landscape.

The five-acre Perkins Fire is located approximately two miles southwest of White Horse Lake and is burning slowly in grass, ponderosa pine and oak litter near the junction of forest roads 109 and 110.

Fire officials on the Kaibab National Forest recognize the important role fire plays in the ecosystem and consistently look for opportunities to manage natural caused wildfires to restore the forest to a more historical condition. Objectives include reducing hazardous fuel accumulations, stimulating soil nutrients, improving wildlife habitat, and restoring overall forest health. The goal is to allow the fire to burn as it would naturally as long as it can be safely managed while benefiting forest resources.

This fire will be visible to visitors, campers and hunters who frequently travel the 109 and 110 corridors into adjacent recreational areas. Managers ask that all who travel through the vicinity be aware of fire apparatus and personnel working along roadways. They also recommend campers avoid establishing campsites close to the area where active fire is occurring or is anticipated to move.

Smoke may be present at times and may occasionally impact visibility. Motorists are asked to exercise safety and use caution at all times when driving near any fire

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.