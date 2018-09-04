Community calendar: week of September 5

Annual Rummage sale Sept. 7

The St. John's Church, 220 W. Grant Ave., annual rummage sale takes place Sept. 7 from noon – 6 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. – noon. Drop offs will be accepted on Sundays from noon to 1 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. – noon.

Craft Fair Sept. 8 in Ash Fork

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 will have a Craft Fair on Sept 8 from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Ash Fork American Legion Post, 47006 South Third Street in Ash Fork. Please join us for an early start to the holidays.

American Legion Post 57 hosts community events Sept. 7-9

The Ash Fork American Legion Post 57 will host a series of community events Sept.7-9.

Sept. 7, the post will provide sub sandwiches for $7.

Sept. 8, the post will sponsor a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., karaoke at 5 p.m. and a pool tournament beginning at 6 p.m.

Sept. 9, the post will host BINGO and a pancake breakfast beginning at 9 a.m.

These events are free and open to the community.

Thursday Night Football at American Legion Sept. 13

The American Legion Auxiliary at Post 13 will serve a pre-game meal from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. Suggested donation is $5 and proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary. The menu will vary and include soups, stew, spaghetti, burders, hot dogs and more. Football team jerseys encouraged.

Ladies' Handgun Safety training class Sept. 15

The Williams Sportsman's Club will present a handgun safety training class for women at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at American Legion Post 13. Range training at the Williams Shooting Range will follow at 1 p.m. The class is free and lunch will be provided. All participants should bring their own handgun and a minimum of 50 rounds of ammunition. Targets, eye and ear protection will be provided. Those interested are asked to RSVP to williamsportmen@gmail.com com or (928) 380-6027.

International Kamdampa Retreat Center open house Sept. 15

The International Kadampa Retreat Center 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road in Williams, will host an open house Sept. 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The center will give tours and invites the public to learn about its temple project.

Williams Gardeners Market Saturdays in Williams

The Williams Gardeners Market takes place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton Street in Williams. Enjoy locally grown veggies, eggs and potted plants. Local growers welcome; bring your bags and change. More information is available by calling (928) 635-2595.

Free eye screening Sept. 22

The Williams Lions Club will offer a free eye screening from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the annual North Country Health Fair. Screening will be available for children ages 6 months and older. The screenings are fast, no-touch and can provide up to 6 diagnoses accurately. They meet the state's requirements for school eye exams.

Indoor craft and yard sale Sept. 29

The Williams Senior Center will hold an indoor craft and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29.

The sale is still accepting vendors. Table rental is $10, payable in advance at the Thrisft Shop.

Williams Rotary Club annual Western Auction fundraiser Oct. 27

The Williams Rotary Club will host its 19th annual Western Auction scholarship and projects fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse.

Tickets for the 50/50 Raffle are currently available from Rotary Club Members, sold at 1 ticket for $5.00 or 5 tickets for $20.00.

Event tickets are $50.00 per person and includes the dinner and entertainment. Discounted tickets are available at 4 tickets for $175.00; 8 tickets at $350.00.



All proceeds from the Western Auction go directly to Student Scholarships and for the youth of the community. More information is available from Allan Duncan at 699-3450, Patricia Helgeson at 699-8954, or email WilliamsRotary@gmail.com.

Williams VFW offering scholarships

Applications for two scholarships offered through VFW Post 12128 are now available at ocal middle and high schools.

"Patriots Pen" is an essay-based scholarship in the amount of $5,000. The contest is available to students in grades six through eight as well as home-schooled students. This year's theme is "Why I Honor the American Flag."

"Voice of Democracy is an essay-based scholarship for local high school students in the amount of $30,000. It is available to Ash Fork and Williams high school students as well as home-schooled students. This year's theme is "Why My Vote Matters."

The deadline for both contests is Oct. 1. Patriots Pen applications may be picked up at Williams Middle School, Ash Fork Middle School, Heritage School and Maine consolidated School. More information and additional applications are avilable by calling (928) 225-0931.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Tickets for VFW Auxiliary gun raffle now available

The Williams VFW Post 12128 auxiliary is raffling off two handguns, two soft cases and a concealed-carry purse. One ticket takes all and only 500 tickets will be sold. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

Revival Celebration Sept. 14-16

Local pastors from seven Williams churches invite the public to attend a revival celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14-16 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds. The event will feature messages of faith, live music, a puppet show for children and baptism services and is free and open to the public. Children are invited, but no childcare will be provided. More information is available at (928) 853-0395 or soulntrust@reagan.com.

Second Saturday Art Walk Sept. 8, Oct. 13

The Second Saturday Art Walk in Williams meets every second Saturday of the month from May through October, 6-9 p.m. The event includes free food, wine, live demos and music. More information is available at The Gallery in Williams at 145 W. Route 66 or by phone at 928-635-3006 or visit www.thegalleryinwilliams.com.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.