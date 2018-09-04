Coconino County Sheriff's Office partners for mental health first aid training

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the NARBHA Institute sponsored five Sheriff’s Office employees in attending classes to become certified Mental Health First Aid instructors.

"It is well recognized that our society is facing a mental health crisis. “We do our best to get people with mental health issues who come in contact with us the resources they need. However, the mental health crisis needs broad community involvement in developing solutions,” said Sheriff Jim Driscoll.

The sheriff’s office wants to be a part of the solution.

“We believe that Mental Health First Aid training better equips our staff to recognize, understand, and respond to people with mental illness,” Driscoll added.

In 2015, CCSO began training all sheriff’s office staff in Mental Health First Aid. Mental training aims to educate people on how they can make a difference in the life of someone with mental health or substance abuse challenges by knowing what to do and what to say.

More information about Mental Health First Aid Training is available at https://www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org/.