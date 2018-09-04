Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop set for Sept. 7-9

PHOENIX — For women who just want to find out what the outdoors experience is all about, signing up for a Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop is a great place to start.

The Arizona Wildlife Federation, in partnership with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, will conduct its next BOW workshop Sept. 7-9 at Friendly Pines Camp near Prescott. The workshop introduces like-minded women (18 and older) to outdoor skills in an enjoyable, no-pressure setting with expert instructors.

In addition to being able to select from more than 30 classes, like horsemanship, geocaching, wilderness medicine, birding and hiking, participants also will have an opportunity to fulfill the field-day requirements to earn their Arizona Hunter Education certificate. The online course must be completed prior to the workshop, however, at www.hunter-ed.com/arizona. The evenings will be filled with fun and entertainment, like night hikes and guest speakers.

A pair of new classes also are being offered: a geology class titled “Name That Rock” and a class in primitive skills. Meanwhile, participants will learn how to catch crayfish, then prepare them along with other wild foods to be served at a game-tasting the first night of the workshop.

Participants will stay in rustic cabins equipped with showers and toilets. The workshop fee is $250 and includes all instruction, course materials, use of equipment, meals and lodging. More information is available at www.azwildlife.org, email awf@azwildlife.org or by calling (480) 644-0077.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department