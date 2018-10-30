Williams 911: week of Oct. 31

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;

• Officers took delayed report of domestic violence on Stockmen’s, under investigation;

• Officers responded to large camp site off airport in city limits, subjects removing camp site;

• Officers took report of trespass on Newton;

• Officers responded to semi parking on Fulton and Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to non-injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard, accident occurred on I-40 turned over to DPS;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers took in found property on Franklin, owner notified and recovered;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to domestic issue on Seventh Street, two juveniles cited and released for minor consumption of alcohol;

• Officers took private property accident report at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took criminal damage report on First Street;

• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Seventh Street;

• Officers took delayed report of theft on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to McDonald’s reference two males causing issues, one male arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and the other for open container in vehicle;

• Officers responded to an assault on Route 66, male injured but refused medical or to assist in prosecution;

• Officers responded to roll over accident on Rodeo, officers found truck in ditch, driver found and arrested for minor with alcohol in system, leaving scene of accident and no drivers license;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Eighth Street and Sherman;

• Officers responded to domestic on Seventh Street, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers assisted with bringing in display at visitors center;

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Route 66;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to shots to close while hunting on Spyglass;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Ninth Street, senior call list;

• Officers arrested a male for extreme DUI on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;

• Officers arrested a female for open container in vehicle after traffic stop on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to male passed out in Circle K parking lot, intoxicated male removed;

• Officers responded to domestic on Morse, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers assisted at high school football playoff game and

Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 29 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.