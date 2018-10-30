Veterans and active duty military to receive free entrance to Bearizona Nov. 11

This Veterans Day, Bearizona Wildlife Park invites all active duty and retired military to enjoy a day at the park as a thank-you for their service.

All veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive free admission into Bearizona Wildlife Park Nov. 11, by presenting a military ID or proof of service. Free admission is only for military members and does not include family or friends. More information is available from Bearizona at www.bearizona.com or (928) 635-2289.