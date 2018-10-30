Prescott Corvette Club visits Williams

Members of the Prescott Vette Sette Corvette Club enjoy a drive to Williams Oct. 24 to enjoy scenic views and to dine and tour the Grand Canyon Brewery. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Members of the Prescott Vette Sette Corvette Club enjoy a drive to Williams Oct. 24 to enjoy scenic views and to dine and tour the Grand Canyon Brewery. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: October 30, 2018 12:12 p.m.

    • Around 21 Corvettes from the Prescott Vette Sette Corvette Club arrived in Williams Oct. 24.

    photo

    (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

    Members enjoy drives throughout northern Arizona and chose Williams for it’s scenic views and to dine and tour the Grand Canyon Brewery. The club has more than 200 members with car owners from the quad city areas of Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humbolt.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.