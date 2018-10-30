Prescott Corvette Club visits Williams

Around 21 Corvettes from the Prescott Vette Sette Corvette Club arrived in Williams Oct. 24.
Members enjoy drives throughout northern Arizona and chose Williams for it’s scenic views and to dine and tour the Grand Canyon Brewery. The club has more than 200 members with car owners from the quad city areas of Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humbolt.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.